Senior official Ciamba represents EU Council in a debate on security threats related to rising Chinese technological presence

Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba represented the European Union Council in a debate on security threats connected with the rising Chinese technological presence in the EU in a plenary session of the European Parliament (February 12-14), Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says in a press statement.

Ciamba was invited to express the views of the EU Council in the debate "Security threats connected with the rising Chinese technological presence in the EU and possible action on the EU level to reduce them," according to MAE.

He pointed out that cyber security has become a priority over the last years at the highest political level and a constant theme on the agenda of the European Union, with all European institutions paying special attention to it. "The Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU is making every effort to complete the measures under way, with the objective of increasing the European Union's resilience to growing cyber threats."

Ciamba gave assurances to the European Parliament on the importance that the Council attaches to technological development and security. "Cyber security is indeed one of the main challenges we are facing, as attacks are capable of causing serious economic damage and violating privacy and fundamental rights of citizens," the Romanian official pointed out.

He also mentioned an ambitious IT security package unveiled by the European Commission in September 2017, which was followed by a set of Council conclusions and an action plan for their implementation. George Ciamba stressed in his speech the need to act to enhance the EU's capability to prevent, deter and respond to cyber-attacks.

The Romanian official, as representative of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, assured the European Parliament of instruments being enhanced to respond to potential risks that certain investments could bring to the security or essential interests of the European Union.

At the same time, Ciamba raised the issue of combating disinformation. He reiterated that the issue represents a priority for the Romanian presidency at the Council of the European Union and reinforced the need for in-depth cooperation among the member states, the EU institutions and the civil society to counteract this phenomenon.