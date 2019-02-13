Senior official Ciamba, Spanish State Secretary for European Affairs Aguiriano talk about Brexit

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba had a meeting with Spanish State Secretary for European Affairs Marco Aguiriano on the sidelines of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg and talked with him about aspects of the Brexit negotiations, informs a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The Spanish official wanted to know Romania's perspective on the main topics on the European agenda that were addressed during the discussions, given that it holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The Minister-delegate for European Affairs presented the progress of discussions and the objectives of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council on a number of priority issues, underlining the clear commitment to continue efforts to advance and close negotiations on as many legislative proposals as possible before the end of the European Parliament's work.

The discussions focused on the developments at the level of the EU Council on contingency measures in the context of the withdrawal negotiations of the UK from the European Union.

In this context, the Minister-delegate reaffirmed the particular importance of preserving unity between the Member States in support of the Agreed Withdrawal Agreement as well as the full commitment of the EU Council Presidency to support the continuation of the efforts in view of meeting the objectives set and protect the interests of European citizens, the cited source shows.

