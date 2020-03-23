Settlement of technical unemployment after two months, set to cause serious problems to retail businesses

The settlement of the technical unemployment after more than two months since it has to be paid by employers will lead to a serious survival problem for the majority of the non-food retail companies, Cosmin Savu Cristescu, executive secretary of the Romanian Retailers' Organization (RORETAIL) told on Monday private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

"There are many elements that need to be further analyzed, procedures that need to be improved. A single example regarding employees: from the procedure that was introduced regarding the settlement of technical unemployment, it follows that this technical unemployment is to be settled after more than two months since it has to be paid by employers. You have to understand that, starting with March 6 week, the whole retail industry has remained almost entirely without income. Or, if the technical unemployment in April, for example, will be settled at the earliest in the second half of June, given that the retail has no income since the beginning of March, we have a serious problem for the survival of most companies," explained Cristescu.According to the representative of RORETAIL, the retail industry, especially the non-food industry, continues to be in a very bad situation.The Romanian Retailers' Organization - RORETAIL joins over 500 stores which sell about 100 national and international brands and employ over 3,000 people.AGERPRES