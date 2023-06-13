Several advisers to outgoing PM Nicolae Ciuca relieved from office upon request

Several advisers to outgoing prime minister Nicolae Ciuca were relieved from office upon request by decisions of the prime minister published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

Thus, Paula Cristea, director of the Prime Minister's Office, Dan Carbunaru, state secretary in the Prime Minister's Chancellery, spokesman of the Ciuca Government, Florin Scarlat, state counselor in the Prime Minister's Chancellery, and honorary advisers Daniel Anghel, Alexandru Muraru and Marilen Pirtea were dismissed.

The decisions were issued before prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced the submission of the Government's mandate.AGERPRES