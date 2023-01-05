Several dignitaries, referred to justice for unjustly obtaining European funds

An MP and several former mayors were referred to justice for complicity in or unjustly obtaining European funds, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informs on Thursday in releases sent to AGERPRES.

Deputy Gabriel Plaiasu was sent to court, in a state of freedom, in a file regarding the unlawful obtaining of European funds. Plaiasu is accused of committing the crime of inciting the use or presentation of false, inaccurate or incomplete documents or statements, if the deed results in the wrongful obtaining or wrongful withholding of European funds in a continuous form. The total damage amounts to 41,646 RON.

The former mayor of Ungra commune, Brasov county, Traian Stanciu, was sent to court for complicity in obtaining European funds unjustly, Agerpres informs.

Traian Stanciu, at the time of the act, the mayor of Ungra commune, Brasov county, was sent to court for committing the crime of complicity in the use or presentation in bad faith of false, inaccurate or incomplete documents or statements, if the act results in unlawfully obtaining of European funds, in continuous form. The value of the damage amounts to 833,706 RON.

The mayor of Spermezeu commune in Bistrita-Nasaud county, Sorin Hognogi, was sent to court by the DNA in a case regarding the unlawful obtaining of European funds.

The anti-corruption prosecutors from Cluj sent the mayor to court for instigating the use or presentation of false, inaccurate or incomplete documents or statements, if the deed results in the wrongful obtaining or wrongful withholding of European funds, continuously and for intellectual fake, in continuous form. The total damage amounts to 268,721 RON.

The former mayor of the commune of Corbeni, Arges county, Virgil-Remo Mateescu, was sent to court by the DNA in a case regarding the unlawful obtaining of European funds in the context of the implementation of the project to modernize a forest road.

Virgil-Remo Mateescu is accused of using or presenting in bad faith false, inaccurate or incomplete documents or statements, if the deed results in the unlawful obtaining of European funds, with particularly serious consequences, in continuous form. The total damage is 6,310,449 RON.