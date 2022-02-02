Sfantu Gheorghe-based distillery crowned triple champion at 'Quintessence' competition in Hungary

A distillery based in Sfantu Gheorghe - Covasna County is the winner of three champion titles and almost 20 medals at the 'Quintessence' Pálinka and Distillery Competition held recently in Debrecen, Hungary, one of the most prestigious fine spirits competitions in Europe.

Distillery co-owner Fustos Imre told AGERPRES on Wednesday that no less than 2,176 distilled spirits had entered the 12th 'Quintessence' edition, a record high in the history of this event.

"The award ceremony took place on Friday. (...) [Our distillery] 'Sanct Georgius' won 3 champion titles for Brandy, Pălinca de afine/Blueberry pálinka and Distilat de Feteasca Neagra/Fetească Neagra red wine distillate. It is a great joy that our Brandy was crowned a champion, ie the best in this category, because it hasn't even been launched on the market yet, this will most likely happen before Easter. Our other award-winning products include plum, grape, elderberry, apricot and blueberry pálinka, while the category of beverages matured on a bed of fruit includes plum, apple and grape distillates," said Fustos Imre.

He emphasized that at such a prominent competition like 'Quintessence' even a bronze medal is a reason of pride for any participant, Agerpres.ro informs.

"After Austria's 'Destillata', 'Quintessence' is the largest competition in Europe, the second largest by the number of participants. This year 6 Romanian distilleries submitted their spirits and walked away with medals, gold included. I am glad that their number is growing every year, and the awards prove that we have quality indeed. (...) We didn't compete in all the 12 editions of 'Quintessence', we joined from the fourth or fifth edition, because we want to test the quality of our products every year," he said.

Fustos Imre and his friend Dezso Tibor started making pálinka as a hobby almost ten years ago, and over time they have prepared all sorts of this fruit spirit, including from blackthorn, wild pears, green walnuts, celery, black chokeberry and pumpkin.

They bought the distillery installation from abroad, choosing it according to a principle they strictly abide by: it should preserve and bring into the glass as much as possible of the fruit taste and flavor. The two say they visited many European distilleries before picking their equipment and also took arbitration courses, learning from the best experts what the defects of a spirit drink are and what causes them.