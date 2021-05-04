Shell oil company becomes operational on Romanian market

Shell, one of the largest oil companies globally, is operating at full force on the Romanian market since Tuesday, with a team of 57 persons.

"The Shell Romania team is now complete and working hard to serve our clients on the local market as efficiently as possible. Now we ensure them direct access to our services, products and know-how portfolio and we can respond directly to their need to have increased support in increasing the efficiency of business, through a wide range of services, based on more advanced technologies and solutions. Shell has an entire ecosystem for integrated services, which will be gradually accessible on the local market," said Adrian Ciceu, Country Manager, Shell Romania.

According to a release of the company, sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES, the services offered by Shell in Romania include fuel cards and assistance for companies in international road transport, agerpres.ro confirms.

Furthermore, Shell Romania offers services for road fares, VAT and excise tax recuperation, 24/7 technical assistance, parking for large vehicles and road assistance. In Europe, Shell offers access to over 10,000 of its own stations and opens a mixed network of 69 NLG stations, owned by them or operated in partnership.

Shell Romania has started the activity on the local market officially on April 1, 2021. The services provided by Shell in the past 15 years through a local agent are now managed directly by the Shell team in Bucharest.