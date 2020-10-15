The show "A midsummer night's dream", directed by Silviu Purcarete, will premiere on Thursday, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, and is to be presented in 2021, as part of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), informs a press release remitted to AGERPRES.

"The Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre will present this evening, the premiere of the show 'A midsummer night's dream', by William Shakespeare, adapted by Hideki Noda, directed by Silviu Purcarete, script by Dragos Buhagiar and music by Vasile Sirli. The show will be presented in 2021, together with a different production of the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, directed by Hideki Noda, as part of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival. The 28th edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival, with the tagline 'Power to dream', will take place June 11-20, 2021," the press release of the Radu Stanca National Theatre in Sibiu.

The president of FITS and director of the Radu Stanca National Theatre, Constantin Chiriac, takes into account to present also online in 2021, the show directed by Silviu Purcarete.

"It's a great joy for us to be able to announce today, exactly on the day of the premiere in Tokyo of the show, one of the important titles that we will offer to the public next year, as part of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival: 'A midsummer night's dream', adaptation of director Hideki Noda, after William Shakespeare, directed by Silviu Purcarete. Regardless of how we will meet next year, offline or online, the show will be one of the titles of reference in the FITS program," says Constantin Chiriac.

According to Chiriac, the shows directed by Silviu Purcarete have record audiences online.

"The show is a creation of the artistic team that wrote history in Sibiu: Silviu Purcarete (directing), Dragos Buhagiar (script), and Vasile Sirli (music), an artistic product for which we have worked hard this year, for which there was a lot of online work, from several meridians of the world and that we are happy to be able to present in Sibiu next year. After the success recorded online this year with the show 'Richard III', directed by Silviu Purcarete, a Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre production, show that was at the top of online audiences, being followed by 'The Scarlet Princess', directed by Silviu Purcarete and 'Brothers and sisters', directed by Lev Dodin, we are convinced that the new production of the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre will bring much joy to the FITS public," Constantin Chiriac also says.