Simona Halep further WTA's top-ranked player, holds comfortable lead

Romania's Simona Halep further tops the WTA ranking, 1,225 points clear of world No. 2, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

This is Halep's 33rd week at the top of the world ranking (17 weeks straight) and next Monday will see her overcoming Germany's Angelique Kerber, who spent 34 weeks as WTA leader, placing her 12th in an all-time record.Romania has six players in the world's top 100: Mihaela Buzarnescu is steady on spot 30, Irina Begu advanced two positions to 33rd, Sorana Cirstea climbed one spot to 49, Monica Niculescu is one step lower on 59, and Ana Bogdan slipped three positions to 62. Only Buzarnescu was on court last week, in the Nottingham quarterfinals.Romania also has six players in the top 100 WTA doubles ranking: Monica Niculescu on spot 18 (one notch down), Irina Begu 34th (+1), Mihaela Buzarnescu who leaped 40 spots after the Nottingham doubles final, Raluca Olaru steady on position 47, Sorana Cirstea who descended one position to 71, and Irina Bara who slid two spots to 73.In the WTA Race to Singapore standings Halep is leading almost 2,000 points over Denmark's Wozniacki and is more than 2,200 points ahead of Czechia's Petra Kvitova.