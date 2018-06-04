Simona Halep qualifies for Roland Garros quarterfinals

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world's number one, has qualified for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, by defeating Belgian Elise Mertens, 16th seed, 6-2, 6-1.
Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world's number one, has qualified for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, by defeating Belgian Elise Mertens, 16th seed, 6-2, 6-1.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!