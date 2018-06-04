stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Simona Halep qualifies for Roland Garros quarterfinals

Simona Halep victorie pumn

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world's number one, has qualified for the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, by defeating Belgian Elise Mertens, 16th seed, 6-2, 6-1.

