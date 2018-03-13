stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Simona Halep qualifies to Indian Wells tournament's quarter finals (WTA)

Simona Halep

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's #1, has qualified on Tuesday night for the quarter finals of the 7,972,535-USD WTA tournament of Indian Wells (California), after defeating Qiang Wang (China), 7-5 6-1.


Halep (26 y/o), a champion of BNP Paribas Open in 2015, grabbed the spot in one hour and 15 minutes against a same-age opponent, placed on world's #55.
The Romanian player born in southeastern City of Constanta secured a 167,195-USD cheque and 215 WTA points.

In the quarter finals, Simona Halep will oppose Petra Martic (27 y/o, of Croatia, WTA #51), victor 6-3 7-6 (4) against Marketa Vondrousova (18 y/o, of the Cezch Republic, WTA #54).

