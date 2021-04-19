Simonis: If a party leaves governing coalition, motion of censure may no longer be needed

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputies, Alfred Simonis, said on Monday that if a party leaves the governing coalition, a motion of censure may no longer be needed, because the new Government must come to Parliament for the investiture vote.

He added that he had not discussed with representatives of the governing coalition's parties to support a motion of censure.

On Monday, the governing coalition is to convene in the first meeting since the removal of Vlad Voiculescu from the position of health minister.