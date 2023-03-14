 
     
Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

Customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.

According to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was handed over to the criminal investigation authorities within the Siret Border Police Sector.

"On 12 March 2023, the customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have conducted a thorough customs control on a bus, on the entrance to the country from Ukraine. As a result of this control, the customs inspectors discovered and seized a number of 22,000 cigarettes of Kent Navy Blue brand, worth approximately 24,560 RON," the press release shows.

Representatives of the customs authority mention that upon entering Romania from a state outside the European Union (EU), the quantity of 40 cigarettes is allowed to be imported exempt from customs duties, VAT and excises, using other means than air transport. In the situation in which air transport is used, the quantity allowed is 200 cigarettes.

