Slaughters in sheep, goats increase in October

The number of slaughters in sheep and goats increased in October this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in the case of cattle, pigs and poultry there were decreases, according to the data made public on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

At the same time, during the analyzed period, the carcass weight increased in sheep and goats, decreased in cattle, pigs and poultry.

Official statistics show that, in October 2020 vs October 2019, the slaughters of pigs decreased by 4.9%, those of cattle by 11.3%, and in poultry it was 7.8%. On the other hand, the slaughter of sheep and goats increased by 2.2%.

At the same time, the carcass weight decreased in poultry in October of this year, compared to October 2019, by 5.9%, in cattle by 15.4%, and in pigs it was 0.1%. In contrast, there was an increase in sheep and goats of 2.1%.

According to INS data, in October 2020, the average carcass weight was 161.3 kg for cattle (compared to 169.1 kg in October 2019), 90.1 kg for pigs (compared to 85.8 kg), 14.7 kg for sheep and goats (14.7 kg in October 2019) and 1.7 kg for poultry (compared to 1.7 kg in the same month of the previous year).