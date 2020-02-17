Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, on visit to Bucharest

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Miroslav Lajcak, is paying an official visit to Romania.

On Tuesday, the Slovak official will hold political consultations with the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu.

"The visit of the Slovak high official is part of the joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, at an excellent level and aims to promote cooperation in areas of common interest, as well as an exchange of views on regional, European and international developments of interest for both states," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the cited source, the agenda of the talks will focus on the stage and development possibilities of the bilateral political dialogue, as well as of the economic and sectoral level.

The talks will include current issues of the European, international and security agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies.

Miroslav Lajcak will also be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, according to the schedule of the head of state posted on the website of the Presidential Administration.