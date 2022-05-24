Smoke on Bucharest metro; red plan activated

The Bucharest metro traffic on the M2 main way is interrupted on Tuesday, after an underground smoke emission was registered at the Piata Romana metro station.

"Passengers are being evacuated at this time. The power supply has been disconnected. There are no casualties," said the press office of the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF).

Eight fire trucks, SMURD and the Special Rescue Detachment are operating.

According to the information provided by the Metrorex dispatcher, it is about a fire at a metro train that has a technical malfunction.

"There is no open flame, only smoke. The train is in the tunnel, at a distance of about 20-30 m from the platform," the quoted source said.

ISUBIF crews are located in the area of Piata Romana, Universitate and Piata Victoriei metro stations.

