So far, 2,849 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, Ministry of Interior says

A number of 2,849 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighbouring country, according to a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

These citizens enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation, according to the same source and they can also benefit, throughout the procedure, from accommodation in the centres especially arranged by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), if they so wish, as well as from a series of assistance measures (financial, medical, specialized psychological and legal counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities).

In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and non-governmental organizations working in the field of migration, Agerpres.ro informs.

At this moment, the occupancy rate of IGI accommodation centres is 66.1pct.

Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, the MAI mentions that on Saturday 91,607 people, out of which 31,628 Ukrainian citizens, entered the country, and 98,138 people, out of which 23,180 Ukrainian citizens, left the Romanian territory.

At the same time, 22,253 means of transport crossed the border on the way in and 24,300 on the way out.