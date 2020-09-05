Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu suggests bundling elections to lessen exposure risk for the population

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu launched on Saturday the idea of bundling local and parliamentary elections, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

During a visit to Sendriceni - Botosani County, Ciolacu said that the concomitant organization of elections would "considerably lower the risk of the population's exposure".

"I believe that if elections were merged, the risk of exposing the population would be much lower. Normally, the government, not Parliament should raise this for discussion for us to see what is best for the Romanians, not for the PNL or for the President, for how they want to form their future government," Ciolacu said.

He explained that local elections could be "frozen" and that September 27 was set as ballot date "when things were under control", whereas the Covid death rate has meanwhile surged in Romania.

"It's possible, because no ballot paper was distributed, they weren't even printed. The candidates remain the same. We freeze the process and resume it another time. The date was set when things were under control, but in the meantime I see that we have the highest mortality, the intensive care system is blocked, we don't know what happens with the schools. They have stretched things for far too long, they avoid making decisions, they only play in the electoral logic and all of us will get the bill," said the PSD Chairman.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, accompanied by the president of the PSD National Council and by the party's Secretary general visited on Saturday afternoon the school in Sendriceni, which was rehabilitated with funding under the National Local Development Program. The Social Democrat leaders then had a meeting in Dorohoi with the mayors of Botosani and with the leadership of the PSD county organization.

AGERPRES .