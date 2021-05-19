Social Democratic Party, Democractic Party of Moldova sign collaboration agreement

Leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen the "good" relationship between the two parties.

"We have signed an agreement with our brothers in Moldova, the only party associated with the European Socialists in Moldova, in the context in which, in our opinion, mine and Mr President's, the situation in Moldova is tense. It's also not clear if a pro-European majority can be created in the Republic of Moldova. I also went through the country programme of the Democratic Party and president Pavel Filip, "Moldova differently," for this is the only political party participating in the early elections in Moldova that has a national plan, a structured country plan, first of all, pro-European and also oriented towards the strategic partner of both Romania and Moldova - the United States of America and, why not, a plan meant for an even more closer rapprochement between Romania and Moldova in diplomatic terms, and for a relationship full of respect between the two states," leader of PSD Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference.

He added that PSD will try, in the spirit of the law and the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova, to support PDM in this project and, especially, to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova.

In his turn, the leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova, Pavel Filip, spoke about the "very good" relations between the two countries, showing that Romania "remains a lawyer, friend and partner in the European course" of the Republic of Moldova.

"Today we signed a collaboration agreement that will further strengthen the relationship between our parties, which is a good one, and also between our countries, as both parties are part of the great family of European Social Democrats. (... ) This is how we understand to approach the relationship between the two banks of the Prut River, through facts, and not through just statements, through concrete projects, like interconnecting the infrastructure, to offer our citizens a common space of communication, transport, security, a common space of history, language, "culture, values, as they were before and still are. The rest will come on their own," said Pavel Filip.

He was asked what are the prospects for the early parliamentary elections to be held in the Republic of Moldova, in the context in which the group of socialists and communists already forms an alliance, and the pro-European electorate has an additional option through the participation of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians).

"This is a hot moment for the Republic of Moldova, now, on the eve of the early parliamentary elections, and it is an important moment that will determine the way in which the Republic of Moldova will continue from now on. (...) On the left, the forces are making coalitions, and the Communist Part is also back, alongside the Socialists, if you want my point of view, to say very clearly to all: we want to go further. And what happened on the left would mean a step backwards, we had a communist government and we had a socialist government, and we saw what happened. On the right side, I have absolute certainty, the next pro-European Parliament to ensure the path established since the time when we led the government on the pro-European path, and which became, in my opinion, an irreversible path. It is true that there are many forces on this segment, but the election campaign has not yet really begun and I believe that reason will prevail over the selfishness that still exists, in order to ensure this European irreversibility for Moldova," said the leader of PDM, reports agerpres.