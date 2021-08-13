Social Democrats asking President Iohannis to state whether he knew of Florin Citu's criminal record

The Social Democrats asked Friday President Klaus Iohannis to confirm or deny whether he knew of Florin Citu's criminal record when he signed him in for the position of Prime Minister of Romania.

"The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is asking President Klaus Iohannis to confirm or deny whether he was aware of Florin Vasile Citu's criminal conviction when he appointed him for the position of Prime Minister of Romania. This clarification to the public opinion is absolutely necessary, given that President Klaus Iohannis has personally endorsed Florin Citu for Prime Minister although the party that proposed him had lost last year's elections," PSD wrote in a press release.

The Social Democrats argue that if the President was in the know about Florin Citu's this criminal conviction, he is obliged to explain to the public "why he has violated the personally assumed principle of not appointing a criminally convicted person as Prime Minister, regardless of where the nomination came from."

"If, on the contrary, at the time of Citu's appointment, Iohannis was not aware of his criminal conviction, it is mandatory for the President to publicly announce who he will hold accountable for this major national security breach which allowed a person with such a major vulnerability to accede to the helm of the Romanian Government. As for the propaganda of Citu's supporters who are doing their utmost to suggest that it was a mere traffic fine, PSD underlines that the deeds for which Florin Citu was imprisoned are criminal offenses including the Romanian legislation. The criminal character of the sanction derives exactly from the prison sentence received by the current Prime Minister of Romania," the release states.