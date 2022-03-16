soliDAR - campaign providing hot meals for Ukrainians arriving in Romania, at Isaccea and Constanta

A number of 750 hot meals will be offered daily to people in Ukraine who cross the border through the southeastern Isaccea border crossing point, Agerpres reports.

The #soliDAR campaign, which provides hot meals and food for war-torn Ukrainian communities, is organized by the Act for Tomorrow Association, with the support of Kaufland Romania.Also, 200 hot meals (lunch and dinner) will be offered daily to refugees arriving in southeastern Constanta, and a truckload of necessary food and basic products will leave for Ukraine in the next period, informs a press release of the association sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday."In these highly difficult times, it is important to show solidarity, to get involved and to support the communities in Ukraine, that have left their homes, families and lives behind. For these people, a warm meal, a hug and a good word can have an unmeasured value. Through the #soliDAR campaign, we join the efforts of civil society and the private sector to give Ukrainian refugees a warm welcome in our country," said Andrei Couleanu, president of Act For Tomorrow.