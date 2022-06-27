Sorin Grindeanu appointed interim agriculture minister

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as interim minister of agriculture and rural development.He also signed a decree noting the resignation of Adrian Chesnoiu as minister of agriculture.
On Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca submitted to President Klaus Iohannis a proposal to nominate Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as interim minister of agriculture and rural development, after Chesnoiu resigned.
On Thursday, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) asked the Chamber of Deputies to strip of immunity a member of the Romanian Parliament so that he may be subjected to criminal investigation for abuse of office at the time of commission and currently holding the position of minister. Judicial sources told AGERPRES that the member in question would be Chesnoiu.
Subsequently, Chesnoiu, announced that he was retiring from office and suspending himself from the Social Democratic Party (PSD). AGERPRES