Southeastern Slobozia enters quarantine for 14 days

The southeastern municipality of Slobozia is quarantined on November 13, starting at 00:00, for a period of 14 days, as a result of the accelerated increase in the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the Order of the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Secretary of State Dr. Raed Arafat.

The order was given on Thursday, at the request of the County Committee for Emergency Situations of Ialomita on Wednesday evening, taking into account "the epidemiological situation in the municipality of Slobozia, Ialomita County, generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, resulting in an incidence of 7.53 cases of Coronavirus disease per thousand inhabitants, the epidemiological risk being of maximum severity, in circumstances of non-compliance with the legal measures in force"