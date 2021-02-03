Spanish ForMin paying official visit to Bucharest, to meet President, PM, Romanian counterpart

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, on Wednesday will pay an official visit to Romania, according to AGERPRES.

The visit will take place in the context of the celebration in 2021 of 140 years of diplomatic relation between Romania and Spain. Moreover, the visit will prepare the first joint meeting of the two governments planned for this year, specifies the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya will meet the head of the Romanian Executive, Florin Citu, at 11.00 am, after which she will have a meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, at the end of which the two officials will hold a press conference together. At 3.00 pm, the Spanish head of diplomacy will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace.

According to the MAE, the visit is the first this year of the Spanish dignitary, who answers thus to an invitation of her Romanian counterpart. In this context, the two ministers will approach a series of topical issues of common interest on the bilateral agenda, and also on the European and international agenda.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya is an expert in international trade relations, with more than 20 years of experience. She took over as Minister of Foreign Affairs on January 13 last year, according to the website of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously she worked as an executive manager with the International Trade Centre and held several offices at the European Commission, in which context she negotiated several trade agreements with third countries and supported a series of emergent states.