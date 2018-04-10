Speaker Dragnea: Secret protocols, a written basis for a political police system

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday that he does not know and does not really care what the former deputy director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Florian Coldea meant to say when he talked about Judas, adding that the protocols concluded between the SRI and other public bodies are the written basis for a political police system.

"I generally do not admonish my colleagues in the SRI Oversight Committee, not even chairman Manda, but I understand that the committee is conducting some hearings. So far as I understand, you do not show up for the hearings, read out and leave. That is not a hearing; it is a seminar when someone comes, reads out some written notes, shakes hands and walks away, maybe eventually telling some parables. (...) I've seen it on TV (...) and from what I've heard from sources [about the fact that Florian Coldea came up before the SRI Committee and read out from some notes]. (...) I have no idea who he meant by Judas, and honestly I do not really care," said Dragnea at Parliament Palace, asked to comment on Coldea's testimony before the SRI Committee on April 5 and to say who he thinks Coldea meant when talking about a certain Judas.Dragnea added that he believed that the main topics were what happened in those years, and not those related to "pigs, pork rind, or that parable.""Let them threaten each other if they so want. All these smoke screens cannot cover what has happened and what begins to come out every day. It is a process that, in my opinion, can no longer be stopped, with all the hindrances and all the brakes," he said.Dragnea added that the relationship he now has with SRI Director Eduard Hellvig was the same as the one before with former SRI head George Maior and former deputy director Florian Coldea."Those secret protocols actually represent the basis for a political police system that has been built in Romania. I know because I lived before 1989, when [the late communist political police] Securitatea would conduct criminal investigations. Those protocols created the basis for SRI to get closer to the idea of criminal investigations," said Dragnea.

