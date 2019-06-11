SPP - UN cooperation agreement for next two years to training security officers in Romania

The Guard and Protection Service (SPP) and the United Nations Organisation have inked a cooperation agreement for the next two years to training the UN security officers at the Excellency Centre for Protection and Security - SPP.

"The courses organised in Bucharest at the Excellency Centre are coordinated by internationally accredited SPP officers - trainers, who have covered UN missions," a release by the SPP sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, says.

On this agreement that kicked off nine years ago counting for more than 27 courses, almost 400 UN protection officers were trained in Romania.

The SPP trainers have ensured the UN dignitaries' protection in the operations theatres of Afghanistan, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, the Central African Republic and Libya, managing to accomplish with success each and every mission, the source adds.

Within the Excellency Centre for Protection and Security - SPP are also trained the protection officers from other countries partners of Romania.