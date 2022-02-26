Staff of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev, repatriated, embassy activity suspended

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that, in the context of the latest security developments in Ukraine, on Saturday, the repatriation to Romania of the staff of the Embassy of our country in Kiev was successfully completed, following a sustained interinstitutional effort, Agerpres reports.

"Consequently, the activity of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev was suspended," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows that the activity of the Consulate General in Odessa continues to be suspended, the staff of this consular office being also safely repatriated at a previous date.The Ministry informs that, at this moment, at the consular offices in Chernivtsi and Solotvino, the activity is still carried out in normal parameters, with all the staff.The representatives of the consular offices are in touch with the Romanian citizens, being prepared to provide consular assistance, according to the legal competence, according to the requests. They are in constant contact with the representatives of the Romanian community in Ukraine.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs resumes the request of all Romanian citizens who are in Ukraine to notify, as a matter of urgency, the coordinates of their presence in this country through the www.econsulat.ro platform (https://www.econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza) or by contacting the MFA at the telephone number 0040751084537, a telephone line for protection requests and consular assistance.