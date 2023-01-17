Stage of PNRR implementation after submission of first 2 requests for payment, analyzed in a meeting presided by PM

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday said that the extraordinary meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, during which the stage of the PNRR implementation was analyzed after the submission of the first two payment requests, told Agerpres.

According to a Government press release, the discussions also referred to the preparation of the milestones and targets assumed for the year 2023, according to the implementation calendar, in the perspective of submitting the next payment requests.

"Until the submission of payment request number 3, the issues related to the reduction of grants, as a result of the economic growth recorded by Romania, the adjustment of RePowerEU and the validation of the closing of milestones and targets related to the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2022 will have to be clarified," the press release states.

According to the same source, after the first two payment requests submitted to the European Commission last year, Romania is now preparing the 3rd payment request, which has a submission deadline at the end of March 2023, with a total value of 3.243 billion euro.

In the context of the meeting, the head of the Executive pointed out that the attraction of European money represents a chance for the future of Romania, which must be capitalized now.

In the press release, it is recalled that over 5 billion euros of the 6.3 billion euros already received last year from the PNRR - pre-financing and the first installment - have already been contracted.