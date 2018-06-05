StateSec Neculaescu meets Appathurai, Romania's contribution to North-Atlantic Alliance, highlighted

Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu had a meeting on Tuesday with James Appathurai, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

During the meeting, reads the release, the two officials had an exchange of opinions regarding the development in the eastern vicinity and the way it reflects on the NATO agenda. The Secretary of State presented Romania's assessment concerning the political and security situation in the region in the context of its implications on the European and Euro-Atlantic security, as a whole.Neculaescu underscored the need for NATO to maintain an active support for partners in the eastern vicinity as well as in the Western Balkans. Moreover, she mentioned Romania's contributions both to consolidating of NATO's deterrence and defence posture and to enhancing the Alliance's role in projecting stability in its vicinity, MAE further specifies.