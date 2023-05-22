Stock exchange opens higher on Monday.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with transactions of 3.19 million lei (640,857 euros), carried out in the first 35 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated 0.19%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened 0.20% higher.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks gained 0.17%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, went up 0.15%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was down 0.25%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was up 0.29%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was up 0.13%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Carbochim (+14.91%), Vrancart (+2.63%) and Chimcomplex Borzesti (+2.58%).

On the other hand, Condmag (-10%), Bermas (-7.26%) and Comelf (-6.5%) shares were down.