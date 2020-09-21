 
     
Stolen books worth £2.5m found under floor of Romanian house

About 200 "irreplaceable" books worth more than £2.5m ($3.2m), which were stolen from a warehouse in London, have been found buried under the floor of a house in rural Romania, police say.The works include first editions of Galileo and Isaac Newton.They were taken by thieves in January 2017 who cut holes in the roof of a warehouse in Felt ham then abseiled in, dodging sensors.The men were identified as being part of a Romanian organised crime gang.The gang is responsible for a series of high-value warehouse burglaries across the UK, London's Metropolitan police said in a statement.Officers discovered the books underground during a search of a house in the region of Neamț, in north-eastern Romania, on Wednesday.
The rest of the article can be found here.

