Subway traffic blocked Friday morning due to spontaneous union protest

The flow of metro trains was disrupted on Friday morning by a spontaneous protest of several representatives of the USLM (Metro Free Union) in the Unirii Square station, the protesters going down in the tunnel, on the rail road, and preventing passenger trains from starting on time, according to normal hours, Metrorex informs, according to AGERPRES.

"The so-called spontaneous protest is in fact a union action, during which USLM representatives refused any attempt at dialogue with Metrorex management. Although the trade unionists made it clear that they had a list of requests, repeated invitations to meet with the company's management were completely ignored over the night," Metrorex representatives said in a statement.

They point out that because of the union's action, but especially because of the safety of its members, who were on the rail road, the metro lines could not be switched on for the operation of passenger trains.

"In this way we would like to make an apology to the Bucharesters and ask them to understand that, although we consider the union action unjustified, we cannot risk the lives of some people. We also assure the inhabitants of the Capital City that we take all legal action at our disposal to restart the metro's activity safely", states Metrorex representatives.