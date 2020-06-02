Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 case count

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest City further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 3,534 and 2,036, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
Romania has a total of 19,517 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 390 cases
* Arad - 698
* Arges - 265
* Bacau - 511
* Bihor - 624
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 340
* Botosani - 781
* Brasov - 756
* Braila - 32
* Buzau - 198
* Caras-Severin - 112
* Calarasi - 99
* Cluj - 560
* Constanţa - 284
* Covasna - 230
* Dambovita - 295
* Dolj - 230
* Galati - 614
* Giurgiu - 223
* Gorj - 147
* Harghita - 140
* Hunedoara - 633
* Ialomiţa - 365
* Iasi - 584
* Ilfov - 529
* Maramures - 100
* Mehedinti - 114
* Mures - 682
* Neamt - 884
* Olt - 93
* Prahova - 114
* Satu Mare - 61
* Salaj - 93
* Sibiu - 506
* Suceava - 3,534
* Teleorman - 144
* Timis - 506
* Tulcea - 153
* Vaslui - 163
* Valcea - 31
* Vrancea - 629
* Bucharest - 2,036.