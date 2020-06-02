Suceava County, Bucharest City topping Romania's COVID-19 case count

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest City further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 3,534 and 2,036, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 19,517 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The case numbers in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 390 cases

* Arad - 698

* Arges - 265

* Bacau - 511

* Bihor - 624

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 340

* Botosani - 781

* Brasov - 756

* Braila - 32

* Buzau - 198

* Caras-Severin - 112

* Calarasi - 99

* Cluj - 560

* Constanţa - 284

* Covasna - 230

* Dambovita - 295

* Dolj - 230

* Galati - 614

* Giurgiu - 223

* Gorj - 147

* Harghita - 140

* Hunedoara - 633

* Ialomiţa - 365

* Iasi - 584

* Ilfov - 529

* Maramures - 100

* Mehedinti - 114

* Mures - 682

* Neamt - 884

* Olt - 93

* Prahova - 114

* Satu Mare - 61

* Salaj - 93

* Sibiu - 506

* Suceava - 3,534

* Teleorman - 144

* Timis - 506

* Tulcea - 153

* Vaslui - 163

* Valcea - 31

* Vrancea - 629

* Bucharest - 2,036.