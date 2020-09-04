Suciu, about depreciation of national currency: Regional context led to depreciation of currencies in the area

There is a regional context that has led to the depreciation of the area's currencies against the euro, said on Friday the spokesman of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Dan Suciu, when asked about the depreciation of the leu against the euro.

He said, however, that no major developments are anticipated in this regard, if public policies continue to be balanced."It is a record only from a" statistical" point of view because the leu has lost only half a penny today, so very little. There is a regional context that has led to the depreciation of currencies in the area against the euro but we do not anticipate major developments in this regard, if our public policies continue to be balanced. Let us not forget that we are in an unprecedented global crisis, and in this context even the discussions involving the weakening of local economic balances have a stronger echo than on other occasions," Dan Suciu tod AGERPRES.The leu depreciated, on Friday, by 0.50 bani against the euro (0.10%), the European currency reaching a new historical maximum, and the exchange rate displayed by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is 4.8492 lei/euro. On Thursday, the BNR quoted the euro at 4.8442 lei. On the interbank market, the national currency was traded between 4.8425 and 4.8515 lei for one euro.