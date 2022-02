An Ukrainian military aircraft has made an emergency landing in eastern Bacau Airport, Thursday morning.

The information was confirmed by prefect Lucian-Gabriel Bogdanel for AGERPRES."This morning a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft has made an emergency landing. The aircraft has a pilot on board which was picked up by the authorities. The fighter plane was released from the track," the prefect declared for AGERPRES.The Ukrainian pilot is in the custody of military authorities.