Superbet Chess Classic Romania: Lupulescu pulls off victory against Anish Giri

Constantin Lupulescu, the best ranked Romanian chess player, pulled off a remarkable victory today against Dutch GM Anish Giri, world No. 6, in the third round of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021, the first leg of this year's Grand Chess Tour, agerpres reports.

Lupulescu (86th in FIDE's world rankings) had drawn in the first round with world No. 5, Armenian Levon Aronian, and then lost to the top seeded Fabiano Caruana (world No. 2).

19-year-old Bogdan Deac continued his sensational evolution with a draw against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, after the draw with Anish Giri and a win over Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.GMs Caruana and Deac are currently leading with 2 points each, followed by Aronian, Grischuk, Mamedyarov, So, Radjabov and Lupulescu, 1.5 points each, Giri and Vachier-Lagrave, with 1 point each.The Superbet fourth round will take place on Tuesday with the following encounters: So - Caruana, Giri - Aronian, Vachier-Lagrave - Lupulescu, Mamedyarov - Radjabov, Grishuk - Deac.The $325,000 over-the-board 10-player single round robin tournament takes place between June 5 and 14 at the Bucharest Sheraton Hotel without access of the public.