Survey finds 55.2 pct of Romanians want to take COVID-19 vaccine this year

More than half of Romanians (55.2 percent) say they intend to take the COVID-19 vaccine this year, 54.8 percent believe that mass immunization will stop the coronavirus epidemic, and 83 percent say that vaccination must be a personal choice, reveals a survey conducted by INSCOP Research and Verifield in partnership with the Communication and Social Innovation Research Center (CoRe) of the Babes-Bolyai University's Faculty of Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences, according to AGERPRES.

Of those who do not intend to get the vaccine, 49 percent say their decision is final, while 49 percent say they may change their mind in the future; 2 percent do not know or chose not to answer.

The main reasons given by those who are unwilling to take the jab are: the fear of possible side effects - 30.9 percent; distrust of the effectiveness of serum - 26.8 percent; insufficient information about COVID-19 immunization - 14.7 percent. Also, 12.7 percent said that they refuse to get vaccinated because they do not believe in the existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and 5.8 percent are against vaccines in general. 8.2 percent gave another reason and 0.9 percent did not answer.

The survey also found that 68.3 percent of Romanians believe that the coronavirus epidemic is real and poses a threat for health, 17.2 percent believe that it is real but not dangerous for health, 10.4 percent consider that it's a lie, and 4 percent don't know or didn't answer.

54.8 percent of Romanians consider that mass COVID-19 vaccination will stop the coronavirus epidemic, 33.7 percent consider the opposite, and 11.5 percent do not know or did not answer.

Also, 83 percent of Romanians say that the coronavirus vaccination should be a personal choice of each citizen, 16.4 percent believe that it should be mandatory, and 0.6 percent do not know or did not answer.

The survey was conducted as part of an independent research project initiated and coordinated by the think-tank STRATEGIC Thinking Group - Strategic Thinking Association between January 13 and February 3 by phone interviews on a sample of 1,200 of people; the survey's error margin is 2.8 percent and its confidence level is 95 percent.