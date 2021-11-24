Tanczos Barna clears committee hearings for minister of Environment, Waters and Forests

The proposed Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna cleared hearings at a joint meeting of Parliament's select committees on Wednesday, with 24 votes "in favour" and 10 votes "against", agerpres reports.

The vote in the joint select committees is advisory.

On November 23, 2021, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted in Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Cabinet and the governing program for which he will ask for the vote of confidence of the Legislature.