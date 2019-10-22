Tariceanu after meeting Orban: We support ALDE BPEx vote for investiture of PNL Gov't

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) chair, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated on Tuesday, after the second round of negotiations with the Prime Minister designate, that he will go to the Executive Political Bureau (BPEx) of the party where he will support a vote for the investiture of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government.

"I discussed and today we have finalized, there were small finishing touches that we needed to make. The overall conclusion is that together with my colleagues we will present ourselves in the coming days in front of the Executive Political Bureau of ALDE where we will support a vote for the investiture of Mr. Orban as head of the future Government," Tariceanu said.He added that an agreement will also be signed regarding the support granted to the investiture of the PNL Government, Tariceanu showing that agreement was found on all 12 conditions that he presented in the previous meeting with the Prime Minister designate."The second official meeting that we had in complete formation, together with my colleagues, members of the delegation, allowed me to finalize the discussions on the document that we presented in the previous meeting containing 12 conditions and requests that we formulated and I can tell you that we agreed on all, whether it's the government formula, namely a monobloc government, whether it's the talks on the economic area where we agreed on the necessity to establish an investment fund that could finance certain projects of major interest for the Romanian economy," the ALDE leader stated.