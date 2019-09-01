Tariceanu: I notice Viorica Dancila's desperate struggle, regardless of subterfuges she has to come before Parliament

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu said on Sunday that he notices Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's "desperate struggle" who has come to promise to the ALDE MPs ministerial portfolios and the position of Senate president, included, and conveyed to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader that, "regardless of subterfuges", she will have to come before Parliament to prove the solidity of the Government's support.

"For several days I have watched Mrs Dancila's desperate struggle in an attempt to save herself from drowning. She has come to promise to almost all ALDE MPs even ministerial portfolios, only just she will persuade them to join her. And, as she hasn't succeeded, she has now put up for 'sale', still for my colleagues, the office of president of the Senate, which I announced that I will release at the beginning of the autumn parliamentary session. She did so without even consulting her party colleagues, who naturally aspire to take over this important position, given that her party has a majority," wrote Tariceanu on Facebook .He argued that these approaches are inspired by Vioricai Dancila's advisers and "are conceived in the logic of those who guide her: everything is sold and bought!""No matter what she does and regardless of the subterfuges she resorts to, the end will be the same: she will have to come before Parliament to prove the solidity of the support," added Tariceanu.On Friday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared, in Mamaia, that there are ALDE MPs who have doubts about the rift with the PSD."I have talked not only with ALDE MPs, I have friends in ALDE whom I respect and who have doubts about this rift with the PSD. We will see, no one compels anyone. I would be really glad if our colleagues and our partners for two and a half years would come back and we could build together. We have done many good things together and I think it is our duty to show responsibility and to continue these good things for Romanians and Romania," said the PSD leader.