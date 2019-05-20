Tariceanu: We must fight for UK till the end; European Commission bears responsibility for Brexit

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu on Monday appreciated that the current European Commission "bears responsibility for Brexit," at least to the same extent as those who initated this process in the UK in the first place, also adding that "we must fight for UK till the end."

"I believe that we must fight forthe UK till the end. UK has never abandoned Europe, so we don't have the right to abandon UK either. Unfortunately, this European Commission bears responsibility for Brexit, at least to the same extent as the ones who initiated the Brexit in the UK bear responsibility for it. I believe history won't forgive them if UK ends by pulling out eventually. Which leads us to one of the main reasons for which the UK is leaving the EU. Namely, the lack of real democracy, the strengthening of the democracy in Brussels by diminishing the power of decision of the elected representatives, both in the European Parliament and the national parliaments. An increasingly smaller number of citizens of the Union agree that a limited number of bureaucrats in Brussels have the right to establish the policies that influence the lives of 500 million people. It's clear that something is not functioning and certain changes are required. The future EP must be much stronger then the one that is ending its mission these day, in order to be able to democratize the decision-making process and incline the balance to the advantage of the elected," Tariceanu told the conference "Future of Europe," where he had the former president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, sir Graham Watson, as honorary guest.

Graham Watson appreciated that UK won't leave the EU.

"I would say that the UK won't leave the EU. Either there will be a second referendum or a vote in Parliament saying that UK must give up its request to leave the Union. One of these two things will happen and the UK will remain a member of the European Union. I might be wrong, but if I'm not wrong, I will obtain an Italian passport, which I am entitled to have due to my marriage, and I will campaign for Scotland to return to the European Union. But I don't think that I will have to do that," he said.