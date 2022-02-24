 
     
TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace

National airline TAROM announces the suspension of flights to and from Chisinau, as a result of the closure of the airspace in the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release of the company, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"We inform you that the Republic of Moldova has closed its airspace starting today, February 24, 2022, at 12:02, given the conflict situation in the region. According to the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Civil Aeronautical Authority of the Republic of Moldova, the suspension of flights is in force until March 4, 2022, at 23:59. In this regard, TAROM suspends the operation of flights to/from Chisinau, starting today (flights RO201, RO202, RO207, RO208, RO209 and RO210)," the company announced.

As many as 1,036 TAROM passengers are affected by this decision.

