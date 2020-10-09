 
     
Tataru on seroprevalence study: immunization percetage - 4.6%

nelu tataru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday that, so far, following the processing of 11,000 tests in the seroprevalence study, the percentage of immunization to the novel coronavirus is 4.6%, according to Agerpres.

"Seroprevalence study - 4.6% - the last percentage for going through the disease. 17,000 serums were collected. Of these, 11,000 have been processed. So far the percentage of immunization is 4.6%," said Tataru.

Asked if he is considering a decision to amend the ministerial order so that the asymptomatic do not end up in hospital and be under the supervision of the family doctor, the health minister replied: "We are considering such a decision. (...) We have the evaluation of the asymptomatic or relatively asymptomatic for up to 48 hours. He/she does not have to be hospitalized, but do that evaluation, then, with an opinion from the Public Health Directorate and the decision of the attending physician who evaluated him/her to go in isolation. Any patient must be evaluated, because this disease has an unpredictable evolution," said Tataru.

stiripesurse.ro
