Tataru on seroprevalence study: immunization percetage - 4.6%

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday that, so far, following the processing of 11,000 tests in the seroprevalence study, the percentage of immunization to the novel coronavirus is 4.6%, according to Agerpres.

"Seroprevalence study - 4.6% - the last percentage for going through the disease. 17,000 serums were collected. Of these, 11,000 have been processed. So far the percentage of immunization is 4.6%," said Tataru.

Asked if he is considering a decision to amend the ministerial order so that the asymptomatic do not end up in hospital and be under the supervision of the family doctor, the health minister replied: "We are considering such a decision. (...) We have the evaluation of the asymptomatic or relatively asymptomatic for up to 48 hours. He/she does not have to be hospitalized, but do that evaluation, then, with an opinion from the Public Health Directorate and the decision of the attending physician who evaluated him/her to go in isolation. Any patient must be evaluated, because this disease has an unpredictable evolution," said Tataru.