Teaching staff vaccination coverage likely at 60pct for in-person instruction to resume

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu Campeanu

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that the vaccination coverage of the teaching staff allowing schools to resume in-person instruction could be set at 60%, but a final decision is expected on Friday, agerpres reports.

"According to the discussions so far, 60% of the teaching staff is shaping up to be the vaccination coverage rate for schools to function with in-person instruction. The final decision will be announced tomorrow at 10:00hrs, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education," said Cimpeanu.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that the school holiday will not be extended, and that school children will return for in-person instruction where epidemiological and health safety conditions permit, adding that a prerequisite was introduced for the schools to be able to function normally, namely the vaccination coverage of the teaching staff.

