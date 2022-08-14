Team Romania captures another two gold medals at European Rowing Championships in Munich

Romanian Ionela Cozmiuc won the gold medal in the women's lightweight single sculls on Sunday, at the European Rowing Championships in Munich, clocking 08 minutes 04.41 seconds. Zoi Fitsiou of Greece came in second with 08 min 09.21 seconds and Martine Veldhuis of the Netherlands finished third with 08 min 10.20 seconds.

Also, Romania's women's 8+ crew of Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Ancuta Bodnar, Denisa Tilvescu, Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Simona Radis, Adrian Munteanu, clinched the European gold on Sunday, with a time of 06 min 26.38, ahead of Great Britain (06 min 28.02 seconds) and the Netherlands (06 min 35.68 seconds), Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania thus concludes the European Championships in Munich with an excellent tally of five gold and three bronze medals.