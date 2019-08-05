Ten migrants from Algeria, Palestine caught trying to cross border in Hungary across the field

Ten migrants from Algeria, Palestine caught by the border authorities in Arad when trying to illegally cross the border to Hungary, by foot, across the field in the Turnu Border Checkpoint (PTF).

The group was discovered on Sunday evening, when the border authorities received information about strangers being in the area, informed a release of the Arad Border Police on Monday."Ten persons were discovered when attempting to cross the border, by foot, across a field, to Hungary, approximately 500 km far form the border line. Since they couldn't justify their presence at the border, they were brought to the Turnu Border Checkpoint for further investigations," says the release.The migrants come from Algeria and Palestine, three men, two women and five children between 9 and 17 years old. After verifications it became clear that they ask for asylum in Romania, but they intended to illegally cross the border to Hungary to reach a state in Western Europe.The adult migrants are currently investigated for illegally crossing the state border.