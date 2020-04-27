Ten years of Romania-Moldova strategic partnership; Romania's support - strictly conditioned on continuation of essential reforms

Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova, including financial assistance, will be further "conditioned" on Moldova's continuation of the "essential" reforms for its democratic development and its advancement on a European path, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) says in a press statement released to mark the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Romania's support, including financial assistance, will still be conditional on Moldova's continuation of essential reforms for its democratic development and its advancement on a European path. At the same time, Romania will continue to pursue with priority the interests of Moldovan citizens, as it has already done, including in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic," MAE underscores.According to MAE, marking a decade of Romanian-Moldovan strategic partnership "is not only an opportunity for satisfaction, but it should be an opportunity to look responsibly and pragmatically to the future, so that, through renewed efforts, we can maintain and consolidate the European course of the Republic of Moldova.""Unfortunately, the current political situation in Chisinau does not encourage such an approach. Recent developments in Chisinau do not attest to the continuation or implementation of sustainable reforms to advance the European agenda and do not guarantee a European path for the Republic of Moldova. Given the circumstances, the bilateral strategic partnership cannot be achieved at its true potential that reflects Romania's will and capacity," says MAE.MAE also highlights the importance of Moldova's European course."Recognising the legitimate nature of the expectations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for a prosperous life, in a stable and democratic state, with modern public institutions and an independent judiciary, Romania will continue to support achieving the fundamental objective that is the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, which is the only thing securing the economic and social development of the Republic of Moldova to the direct benefit of the citizens."Ten years after the signing of the strategic partnership, "Romania emphasises the inestimable value of the common cultural heritage, an integral part of the European heritage, which underlies the privileged relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the fact that Moldova has a natural place in the European family."The Ministry mentions the successes of this partnership: the entry into force of the Association Agreement with the European Union and of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, with Romania having been the first EU state to ratify it; liberalisation of the visa regime with the European Union for the Moldovan nationals; taking important steps in modernising institutions and professionalising public administrations in accordance with European standards; increasing the economic exchanges and the access of the products from Moldova to the markets of the European Union states, first of all, in Romania; multiplying the opportunities for students, literati and scientists, as well as connecting them to the European area of education, culture and science; operationalisation of the bilateral agreement on the implementation of the technical and financial assistance programme based on a non-reimbursable financial assistance amounting to 100 million euros granted by Romania to Moldova; implementing the agreement on reimbursable financial assistance granted by Romania to Moldova, in the amount of 150 million euros; the construction of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline.At the same time, the contribution of the bilateral co-operation projects carried out by Romania in Moldova to improve the living conditions of all the citizens of neighbouring Moldova is mentioned - funding the refurbishment of over 1,100 kindergartens; 196 school buses donated to learning institutions; scholarships; teacher training programmes; summer camps for students and teachers; refurbishing cultural buildings; getting the SMURD mobile emergency service for resuscitation and extrication operational in Moldova; collaboration programmes, exchanges of experience and good practices at the level of all central public administration institutions.In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, MAE mentions Romania's efforts to allow the safe transit and repatriation of Moldovan nationals, as well as the assistance provided, including by facilitating the delivery of medicines and medical equipment, which are called "actions consistent with Romania's firm commitment to act to the direct benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova."