Tennis: Alexandra Dulgheru qualifies for second round of Wimbledon tournament

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru on Monday qualified for the second round of the grass court tournament from Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic), 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Alexandra Dulgheru (29, WTA's 141) came from qualifications, passed Pliskova (26, WTA's 77), in 1 hour and 43 minutes, while making a new steps towards re-entering WTA's top 100. Pliskova scored 6 aces and made 6 double mistakes in this match, during which she only capitalized on 3 out of the 11 break chances she had (3 out of 4 for Dulgheru).The Romania has won a cheque worth 63,000 pounds and 110 WTA points. Her next opponent will be the winner between American Venus Williams, 9th seed and Swedish Johanna Larsson.Also on Monday, Sorana Carstea has qualified for the second round of the same competition, after defeating 7-5, 6-3, Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia), seed no. 19.