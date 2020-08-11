Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for round of sixteen of Prague tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Prague, equipped with prizes worth 202,250 US dollars, after defeating Australian Storm Sanders, 6-1, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan (27 years old, WTA's 92) defeated Sanders (26, WTA's 275) in 1 hour and 16 minutes.She won a cheque of 3,150 US dollars and 30 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition and she is to meet Lesia Tsurenko next (31, WTA's 139), who defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (25, WTA's 27), 6-2, 6-4.