 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for round of sixteen of Prague tournament (WTA)

Getty Images
Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Prague, equipped with prizes worth 202,250 US dollars, after defeating Australian Storm Sanders, 6-1, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan (27 years old, WTA's 92) defeated Sanders (26, WTA's 275) in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

She won a cheque of 3,150 US dollars and 30 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition and she is to meet Lesia Tsurenko next (31, WTA's 139), who defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (25, WTA's 27), 6-2, 6-4.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.