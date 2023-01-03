Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for Auckland WTA tournament's round of 16

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, with total prize money worth 259,303 USD, after she defeated New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Ruse, 25, WTA's 116th, won against Routliffe, 27, WTA's 855th, after almost two hours and a half of actual play, Agerpres informs.The Romanian player who had come from qualifications secured a cheque worth 3,992 USD and 48 WTA points.Ruse is also scheduled to play in the doubles event on Tuesday, alongside Czech Tereza Martincova, in the first round, against pairing Paige Mary Hourigan (New Zealand)/Sachia Vickery (USA).